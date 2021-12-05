No proposal to change Karnataka CM, says Prahlad Joshi

Belagavi “

05 December 2021 14:54 IST

“I don’t think it was about the possibility of a electoral alliance between BJP and JDS,” he said.

There is no proposal before the BJP to change the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was responding to the recent statement by K.S. Eshwarappa, that Murugesh Nirani would ‘become the CM one day’.

“There is no proposal before the party now. I am saying this , as a representative of the central government. CM will not change. Basavaraj Bommai will remain as the CM. But then no one should talk about change of leadership,” he said.

Mr Joshi said that the meeting of H D Deve Gowda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no political significance. “I believe it was about Mr Gowda’s demand for a IIT in Hassan.”

He said that the allegations made by the contractor’s association of increased corruption in government contracts was false and baseless.

“Allegations of a 40% commission in contracts is baseless. There is no tolerance for corruption in Modi government. If the contractors have any proof, they should approach the Lokayukta or ACB,” he said.

Mr Joshi alleged that all earlier governments were corrupt and ministers were collecting 10% commission from all civil works.