No proposal on night curfew in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 14:15 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ruled out of the possibility of night curfew in Karnataka in the light of the fast-spreading strain of the Coronavirus that has emerged in the United Kingdom.

“There is no such proposal for now,” said the Chief Minister, replying to reporters on whether Karnataka will follow Maharashtra that has imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. night curfew till January 5 in Mumbai and other cities.

He said Karnataka was taking all precautions, including curbs ahead of New Year, and there was no need to panic.

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has made RT-PCR testing mandatory for all passengers arriving from the UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK. The international airports at Bengaluru and Mangaluru are instructed to provide the list of passengers arriving from the UK from December 7, 2020, onwards.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare K Sudhakar said on Monday that 587 passengers arrived in Karnataka from the UK during the last two days and 138 passengers had not submitted COVID-19 test results.