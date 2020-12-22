No proposal on night curfew in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ruled out of the possibility of night curfew in Karnataka in the light of the fast-spreading strain of the Coronavirus that has emerged in the United Kingdom.
“There is no such proposal for now,” said the Chief Minister, replying to reporters on whether Karnataka will follow Maharashtra that has imposed an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. night curfew till January 5 in Mumbai and other cities.
He said Karnataka was taking all precautions, including curbs ahead of New Year, and there was no need to panic.
The State government has made RT-PCR testing mandatory for all passengers arriving from the UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK. The international airports at Bengaluru and Mangaluru are instructed to provide the list of passengers arriving from the UK from December 7, 2020, onwards.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare K Sudhakar said on Monday that 587 passengers arrived in Karnataka from the UK during the last two days and 138 passengers had not submitted COVID-19 test results.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath