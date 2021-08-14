No proposal for bus fare hike, says Transport Minister

KALABURAGI

14 August 2021 21:07 IST

Admitting the financial crunch caused by the rise in fuel prices, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu said that there was no proposal before the government to hike bus fares in the State.

“We are aware of the rising prices of fuel. Yet, we are not going to hike bus fares to maintain the revenues. COVID-19 has worsened the financial condition of the people and the government doesn’t want to add to their woes. We will take such decisions that would not affect people further,” Mr. Sriramulu said after holding a meeting with transport officials at the Regional Transport Office in Ballari on Saturday.

He also announced that a driving training centre and seizer yard to keep the seized vehicles would shortly come up on about 10 acres in Ballari.

Advertising

Advertising

When asked about the complaints that those in the State-owned transport corporations who recently led the employees’ agitation for better benefits were targeted and transferred to different places as punishment, the Minister said that he would look into the issue and assured that no employee would face any of such inconvenience.

When asked about Tourism Minister B.S. Anand Singh’s discontentment over the allocation of his portfolio, Mr. Sriramulu said that he had already talked to Mr. Singh and exuded confidence that the issue would shortly be resolved.

“After hoisting the national flag at Hosapet to mark the Independence Day on Sunday, Mr. Singh would leave for Bengaluru and discuss the issue with party leaders. I am sure that the issue would shortly be resolved. No department is insufficient or small to work and bring in better changes,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited the Ballari Depot of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) where KKRTC Managing Director M. Kurma Rao briefed the Minister on the status of the company and the initiatives taken for improving the services.