No problem of drinking water for next 20 days in Shivamogga, says Madhu Bangarappa

June 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Madhu Bangarappa said that sources of drinking water in Shivamogga district have storage sufficient for the next 20 days. However, if rain delays further, the administration will have to look for alternative arrangements.

Speaking to press persons after a review meeting in Shivamogga, Madhu Bangarappa said rains would be the only solution for the drinking water shortage. “As of now, 84 villages are facing a shortage of drinking water. The administration has made arrangements to supply water through tankers in some places and has hired private bore wells wherever necessary. We are hopeful of rain,” he said.

The Minister said he would make efforts to get water supply schemes sanctioned by the government. As of now, Sorab taluk, which he represents, is in need of a multi-village scheme. “A project has been worked out to bring water from Sharavathi Reservoir to the villages of the taluk. As of now, the plan does not include Anavatti and Sorab towns. Officers have been directed to rework the plan, include the two places, and submit the proposal to the government,” he said.

Reacting to BJP leaders’ comments ridiculing the guarantees of the government, Madhu Bangarappa challenged the BJP Lok Sabha members to raise their voice in parliament and get the funds due to the State. “Have the BJP MPs ever spoken in parliament? I have not heard them urging the Centre. Karnataka has been contributing the second-highest taxes to the Centre. I wish at least now BJP MPs would put pressure on the Centre and get funds released,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar were present in the review meeting.

