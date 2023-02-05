ADVERTISEMENT

‘No privatisation of discoms, but will ensure consumers have a choice’

February 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Govt. will bring in more competition among electricity distribution companies: R.K. Singh

The Hindu Bureau

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh, NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat, and Power Secretary Alok Kumar during the first G20 Energy Transition Working Group meeting, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Sunday said the Centre would not privatise power distribution companies (discoms); however, it would bring in competition in the distribution space, so that consumers would have multiple choices.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the G20 Energy Transition Working Group here, the Minister said: “The government will not privatise power supply companies but will bring in more competition among electricity distribution companies.”

The present discoms will continue to remain, but they will be asked to compete with private players so that the consumers will have a choice, according to him.

“If a discom is not performing, the consumer can switch to somebody else who offers better service, just like you switch your mobile service provider. That’s my vision,” Mr. Singh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister said the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 was a step towards such a move. An option for multiple licensees to operate in the same area of supply had been provided under this law and this would allow competition.

“The proposed amendment will ensure that there is a provision in law for multiple licensees to operate in the same area of power supply,” Mr. Singh added.

The proposed amendment is currently under the scrutiny of a parliamentary committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US