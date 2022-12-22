No private agency allowed to collect voters’ data, says Shivamogga DC

December 22, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has said the district administration has not deputed any private organisation to conduct door-to-door survey of voters and collect their data.

In a communique to the media on Thursday, hei said only government servants had been entrusted with the responsibility of collecting data required for the voters’ list. “If any person, a private organisation or trust or a non-governmental organisation is found collecting data from voters, the district administration will initiate action against them. If found necessary case would be booked against them as per the Indian Penal Code”, he said.

He also appealed to the public to inform the administration if they noticed such activity by calling up the helpline 1950. “The public can furnish details pertaining to the voters’ list only through the designated forms and applications. The forms should be submitted to the designated booth-level officers”, he added.

CONNECT WITH US