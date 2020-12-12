No predicting politics, says HDK on truck with BJP

‘What has to happen will happen at the right time’

Amidst speculation that he was increasingly going “soft” on the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy did not rule out the possibility of a tie-up between the two parties in future. However, he stoutly denied the possibility of a merger.

Replying to a question in a press meet on Saturday on whether there was truth in the rumours that JD(S) was in touch with BJP’s Central leaders and an understanding between the two could be struck around April, he said: “No one can say what is possible and what is not possible in politics... What has to happen will happen at the right time. Nothing is permanent.”

Citing an example, he said Congress leaders, who had called JD(S) “B team of the BJP” had finally offered him the post of Chief Minister and formed a coalition government.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he was “not an astrologer to predict the future” and would not like to speculate on political developments, especially at present when the BJP government has a comfortable majority. “Let us discuss it when the time comes,” he said, sending mixed signals.

“Considering the present political situation, I’m sure a time will come when people will see that they need Kumaraswamy,” he said.

However, when asked if the JD(S)’s merger with the BJP was a possibility, he said: “There is no proposal of merging our party with any other party. It is out of question today and any time in future.”

On farm laws

Speaking about the recent amendments to farm laws in Karnataka and at the Centre, which has led to large-scale agitation by farmers, the former Chief Minister said many who were opposing it were doing so without a clear understanding. He insisted that the JD(S), which has drawn the ire of farmers by supporting changes, had not done a U-turn on the issue and “acted in farmers’ interest.”

However, he said he was opposed to the anti-cow slaughter Bill, which will burden the farmers.

‘Will have to give Modi a chance’

On changes to the APMC law by the Centre, that has led to protests in Delhi, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said opinion was divided on the issue and one would have to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a chance to see if he keeps his promise on doubling farmers’ income.