No precedent of inviting active politicians to inaugurate Dasara, says Somashekar

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Mysuru district, has sought to make it clear that there is no precedent of inviting active politicians to inaugurate Dasara festivities.

He was reacting to queries from reporters, who drew his attention to BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s suggestion to invite former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda, currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member, to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities.

Though he said nobody, who is active in political parties, will be invited to inaugurate the Dasara festival, Mr. Somashekar said a final decision in the regard will be taken by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The high power committee on Dasara celebrations had empowered Mr. Bommai to finalise a name to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festival in Mysuru.

Mr. Bommai will take a suitable decision on finalising the name of the dignitary for inaugurating the festival, which is scheduled happen on September 26.

While former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had inaugurated the festival last year, Mr. Vishwanath had urged the State Government to consider Mr. Gowda’s name for doing the honours this year.