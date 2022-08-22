No precedent of inviting active politicians to inaugurate Dasara, says Somashekar

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 22, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Mysuru district, has sought to make it clear that there is no precedent of inviting active politicians to inaugurate Dasara festivities.

He was reacting to queries from reporters, who drew his attention to BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath’s suggestion to invite former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda, currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member, to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festivities.

Though he said nobody, who is active in political parties, will be invited to inaugurate the Dasara festival, Mr. Somashekar said a final decision in the regard will be taken by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The high power committee on Dasara celebrations had empowered Mr. Bommai to finalise a name to inaugurate this year’s Dasara festival in Mysuru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bommai will take a suitable decision on finalising the name of the dignitary for inaugurating the festival, which is scheduled happen on September 26.

While former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna had inaugurated the festival last year, Mr. Vishwanath had urged the State Government to consider Mr. Gowda’s name for doing the honours this year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
political parties
festivals
religious festival or holiday
religion and belief
freedom of religion

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app