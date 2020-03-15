No positive cases in Vijayapura so far: DC

Stating that no case of COVID-19 has been reported in the district so far, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has that lab reports of four persons have tested negative and swab sample of one person has been sent for testing.

Addressing mediapersons after holding a review meeting with district in-charge Minister C.C. Patil on Sunday, he said that 76 cases were detected in the district since February 1 and only five of them were found to be suspicious.

“The good news is that so far, of these five persons, four have tested negative and the report of one person is awaited,” he said.

He apprised the Minister about the precautionary steps taken in the district to prevent the spread of the virus. These include closing down of all malls, school/colleges, and tourist places.

He said that helpline numbers 1077 and 104 have also been set up for the public. On reported illegal hoarding of masks and sanitisers, Mr. Patil made it clear that since the government has declared them as essential commodities, selling of these items on a higher price has been prohibited.

He said that a 20-bed separate ward has been set up with all facilities in the government hospital, and two private hospitals — BLDE and Al-Ameen medical college/hospital — have set up 10-bed isolation wards for treating suspected cases.

Appreciating the works of the district administration, Mr. Patil thanked the doctors for putting their health at risk in treating patients.

Stating that the next 8-10 days was crucial, he appealed to the doctors to work round the clock to contain the virus.

The Minister directed the police to book cases against those who are claiming to be selling drugs to treat the virus. He advised people not to panic, but remain alert.