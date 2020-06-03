No positive cases in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday

Dakshina Kannada district did not report any COVID-19 positive case on Tuesday even as 13 affected persons, including a 40-year-old woman with co-morbid symptoms, were discharged from the designated hospital after testing negative for the disease.

A bulletin from the Deputy Commissioner here said that results of 113 persons received on Tuesday were all negative. Reports of 80 persons were awaited while 50 samples were sent for test during the day. In all, the district has 61 active patients who are undergoing treatment at the District Government Wenlock Hospital.

Among the discharged, two were aged over 60. The youngest among the discharged was an 18-year-old female patient, the bulletin said.

NDRF team arrives

With the onset of monsoon, a team of 25 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel arrived in Mangaluru. It would assist the administration in tackling rain-related natural disasters. The team is stationed at the Pilikula Scouts Bhavan, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday visited areas that were prone to sea erosion in and around Ullal and Someshwara.

He said that the ₹ 230-crore Someshwara Beach Protection Project was in full swing. Mr. Poojari said that the government would make every effort to safeguard the life and property of people.