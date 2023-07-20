ADVERTISEMENT

No political angle in attempt to suicide by driver-cum-conductor of Nagamangala, says probe

July 20, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The report of the CID that looked into the suicide attempt by a driver-cum-conductor of Nagamangala depot which had figured in the Assembly has found that there was no political instigation to the suicide attempt and that it was purely due to personal reasons.

Replying to the Assembly on the probe, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the report had stated that the driver-cum-conductor H.R. Jagadeesh had attempted suicide only to get his transfer cancelled. The CID had now recommended filing of case against him and his colleague who had written a suicide note for him, the Home Minister said.

Similarly, it had recommended legal action against the former MLA from Nagamangala for stopping the ambulance in which the driver-cum-conductor was being shifted to a hospital in Mysuru. It has recommended disciplinary action against the police officials concerned in Nagamangala for their failure to register a case as per the complaint by the driver-cum-conductor’s wife.

However, the Congress members from Mandaya district led by Malavalli MLA Narendra Swamy demanded a comprehensive probe to find out if the driver-cum-conductor was being misused by local politicians as part of their strategy to target the Congress dispensation.

JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had alleged that the driver-cum-conductor had tried to commit suicide after he was transferred as part of political vendetta as his wife who is a village panchayat member was a JD (S) leader.

