No plans yet for building cricket stadium in Mysuru, says Minister

There is no proposal before the government for building an international-level cricket stadium in Mysuru, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Naranayana Gowda informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
In his reply to a question from Tanveer Sait of the Congress during Question Hour, Mr. Gowda said that so far the department has not made any plans for the construction of a cricket stadium in Mysuru.
When Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri suggested to the Minister to initiate discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on building the stadium, Mr. Gowda said he would facilitate the talks and explore such an option. Mr. Sait too supported Mr. Kageri’s suggestion and asked the Minister to hold talks with the KSCA on building an international-level cricket stadium in Mysuru on a PPP model.
In another reply, to Abhay Patil of the BJP, Mr. Gowda said a detailed proposal of ₹50 crore has been prepared for the construction of an indoor stadium on 55 acres at Yellur village in Belagavi South constituency. Mr. Patil said ₹50 crore would not be sufficient and such a stadium required a huge funds. He suggested to the Minister to get the funds from the Khelo India programme.
