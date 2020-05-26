Bengaluru

26 May 2020 22:53 IST

The Stage government has no plans to do away with institutional quarantine for those coming from high-risk States, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumar told presspersons that institutional quarantine period for those coming from high-risk States had been reduced to seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine if they test negative, and there is a need to maintain vigil and ensure that this protocol continues. Those who come from low-prevalence States have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

Mr. Kumar also said that the government wanted to consider allowing private laboratories to test and give reports to people from Karnataka which they can carry while travelling to other States. While the Indian Council for Medical Research lays out protocol for who could be tested, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said people who had to travel on work could pay for the tests and get them done in private laboratories.

