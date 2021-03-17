No plans to contest polls: Bhavani Revanna

17 March 2021 19:00 IST

JD(S) leader and Zilla Panchayat member Bhavani Revanna has said she was happy with her work during the five-year term in ZP and she was of the opinion that she worked as good as an MLA.

At a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Ms. Bhavani Revanna said as the head of the standing committee on education and health, she responded to many problems in the district and resolved them. She could get health clinics sanctioned, an ambulance launched and also played a role in improving the SSLC results.

She has organised a Women’s Day programme in Hassan on Friday in association with many women forums. Calling it an apolitical event, she said women from all political parties had been invited. “The programme would include several competitions for women and prize distribution, besides a lecture by humorist Sudha Baraguru. I have personally invited women active in other political parties”, she said.

Asked if she had plans to contest from Hassan Assembly constituency in future, she said there was no such thought behind organising the event in Hassan. “Yes, when elections were held in 2013 and 2018 my name was in the race. But, now I have no such thoughts”, she said.