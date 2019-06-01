No plan to destabilise government, says Yeddyurappa

Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on Friday said the party’s central leadership has instructed the State leaders against making efforts to bring down the Congress-Janata Dal (S) government.

On returning from New Delhi, Mr. Yeddyurappa told presspersons in Devanahalli that the State leaders have been directed not to precipitate crisis in Karnataka.

“The BJP is not eager to come to power and there is no need for that,” he said, adding that the party would function efficiently by sitting in the Opposition.

When asked about the reason behind such a move, he said defection of few Congress leaders is a strategy of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“On the outset, it looks like Siddaramaiah is sending four legislators and playing a game to prove his importance in the party. Understanding this, the party high command has directed us not to destabilise the government,” he said.

To a query on the prospect of mid-term polls, Mr. Yeddyurappa said, “I won’t speculate [about it].”