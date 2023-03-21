ADVERTISEMENT

No place for civil disobedience: Australian Minister 

March 21, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cameron Dick, treasurer and Minister for trade and investment, Queensland, Australia, on Monday said there is no place for civil disobedience or criminal activities in his country.

When asked about the recent attacks on a Hindu temple and forced close down of the Indian consulate in Brisbane by Khalistan supporters, he said: “I want to make it very clear that we have no tolerance at all in our society for any form of civil disobedience or criminal activities.”

“We are a free and open democracy like India and people are entitled to protest peacefully. All people are entitled to community worship and they are allowed to do it freely without any interference. We are a country that is non-discriminatory. We very much value the freedom that people have,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are always going to protect any minor community from around the world, from India, and from more than 200 other countries that now call Queensland home,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US