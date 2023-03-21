No place for civil disobedience: Australian Minister 

March 21, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Bengaluru

Cameron Dick, treasurer and Minister for trade and investment, Queensland, Australia, on Monday said there is no place for civil disobedience or criminal activities in his country.

When asked about the recent attacks on a Hindu temple and forced close down of the Indian consulate in Brisbane by Khalistan supporters, he said: “I want to make it very clear that we have no tolerance at all in our society for any form of civil disobedience or criminal activities.”

“We are a free and open democracy like India and people are entitled to protest peacefully. All people are entitled to community worship and they are allowed to do it freely without any interference. We are a country that is non-discriminatory. We very much value the freedom that people have,” he added.

“We are always going to protect any minor community from around the world, from India, and from more than 200 other countries that now call Queensland home,” he said.