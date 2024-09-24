No photo shoots or filming reels of Dasara elephants, Minister warns Karnataka forest officials

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has warned forest officials not to allow photo shoots or making of reels (social media videos) featuring the Dasara elephants.

Fight between elephants

The Minister’s warning comes in the wake of a fight that broke out between two Dasara elephants at Mysuru palace on September 20 night. A quarrel broke out between elephants Dhananjaya and Kanjan. The former tried to attack Kanjan which ran away breaking the barricade, creating a panic.

“Officials themselves have allowed photo shoots and reels to be made near the elephants that are currently housed on the Mysuru palace premises. Owing to this, the elephants are becoming disturbed and behaving inappropriately,” Mr. Khandre said.

He added that as per media reports this was one of the reasons for the recent fight between the elephants.

Images on social media

The Minister said that images of people holding the tusks of elephants and others hugging their trunks while taking photos have been broadcast in the media, and the government has taken this matter seriously.

“Until the elephants safely return to their forest camps, the Forest Department must ensure that no accidents occur. In this context, officials and staff who have shown negligence by allowing reels to be made should be given clear instructions to avoid such incidents,” he said.

He instructed officials to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.