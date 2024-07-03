No parking on M.G. Road stretch in Mysuru

A portion of the busy M.G. Road that connects to the city’s major tourist destinations, including Mysuru zoo, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Chamundi hills and government offices, Race Course has been made a no-parking’area in view of haphazard parking of goods vehicles and public vehicles visiting the vegetable market near the underbridge causing traffic jams and blocking the smooth movement of vehicles.

An order in this regard was issued by outgoing Police Commissioner Ramesh B. on July 2, where he declared the stretch between Manasa Circle and the underbridge on M.G. Road as a “no-parking” area.

The move is expected to ease traffic movement on the busy road, particularly in the early hours, when the vehicles are parked on both sides with the area abutting the stretch turning busy with a large number of vendors gathering at the wholesale and retail vegetable market. Parking of all kinds of vehicles is restricted on the road stretch, the order said.