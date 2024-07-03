GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No parking on M.G. Road stretch in Mysuru

The city police acted on the traffic disruptions caused on the road because of the parking of goods vehicles and also vehicles belonging to vendors and public visiting the vegetable market on the road stretch near road underbridge

Published - July 03, 2024 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A portion of the busy M.G. Road that connects to the city’s major tourist destinations, including Mysuru zoo, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Chamundi hills and government offices, Race Course has been made a no-parking’area in view of haphazard parking of goods vehicles and public vehicles visiting the vegetable market near the underbridge causing traffic jams and blocking the smooth movement of vehicles.

An order in this regard was issued by outgoing Police Commissioner Ramesh B. on July 2, where he declared the stretch between Manasa Circle and the underbridge on M.G. Road as a “no-parking” area.

The move is expected to ease traffic movement on the busy road, particularly in the early hours, when the vehicles are parked on both sides with the area abutting the stretch turning busy with a large number of vendors gathering at the wholesale and retail vegetable market. Parking of all kinds of vehicles is restricted on the road stretch, the order said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / traffic / Mysore / Roads and Rails / tourism / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.