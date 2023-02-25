No parking in CBD areas due to VIP movement

February 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Traffic police have banned parking of all types of vehicles on either sides of the road in the Central Business District (CBD) area and have requested the motorists to use alternative roads from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the visit of the German Chancellor to Bengaluru on Sunday. The temporary arrangement has been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic, according to an official release.

Road users have been requested to avoid Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Theatre junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Old Airport Road, Whitefield Main Road, Outer Ring Road (from HAL to KR Pura), Doddanekkundi road, Graphite India Road, Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Indiranagar 100 Feet Road, MG Road, Old Madras Road, and have been advised to use alternative roads.