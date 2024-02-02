No orders issued to clear flagstaff in Keragodu, Mandya ZP CEO clarifies

February 02, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shaikh Tanveer Asif has clarified that no orders had been issued to clear the flagstaff in Keragodu village.

His clarification issued on Friday comes in the wake of reports in the social media that orders had been issued to clear the 108-foot tall flagstaff erected in front of the Rangamandira in Keragodu village in Mandya.

Meanwhile, the Mandya district administration has also shared a “correction order” issued by the Administrative Officer of the Mandya Taluk Panchayat, dated January 29, 2024, that directs the Panchayat Development Officer of Keragodu Gram Panchayat to take possession of the flagpole on the land in front of the Rangamandira, which is the Gram Panchayat property.

The order dated January 29 seeks to make a correction to an earlier order in the regard issued on January 25.