No operation, but BJP leaders welcome: Ex-CM

Claiming that the Congress was not resorting to any “operation” to bring BJP MLAs into its party, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said that such an “unconstitutional trend” was started by the BJP.

He, however, made it clear that the Congress will not oppose any BJP leader who wishes to join the Congress. On the statement of Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi that more Congress leaders were waiting to join the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Let Mr. Ravi first stop BJP leaders from quitting his party before welcoming Congress leaders.”

On giving ticket to candidates in the byelections, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that while eight candidates have been finalised, the remaining will be chosen after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the disqualification of MLAs.