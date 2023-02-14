ADVERTISEMENT

‘No one should do politics when development is concerned’

February 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Several workers from various political parties joining the Janata Dal(S) at Savur village in Yadgir district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sharanagowda Kandkur, who has been nominated Janata Dal(S) candidate for the 2023 Assembly election from Gurmitkal constituency, has said that no one should do politics when the issue of development of the constituency is concerned.

He was addressing a gathering after welcoming several workers from different parties to the Janata Dal(S) at Savur village in Gurmitkal constituency on Monday.

“Member of Legislative Assembly Naganagowda Kandkur has taken up many development works. He has implemented a project to fill 22 tanks, including one in Savur village in the constituency, to irrigate dry land. However, the rival parties are criticising him without any reason. But, it is not right as no one should do politics when development is the prime concern of a legislator,” he said.

He criticised Congress veteran leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge without naming him and said that “a tall leader who has been elected for five decades from the constituency is staying in Bengaluru and people of the constituency are forced to rush to the capital city to meet him to submit any grievances. But, Mr. Kandkur is staying in Gurmitkal town to attend to public woes round the clock.”

The people and voters of the constituency are supporting the Kandkur family and blessed him with votes the last time. As a result of this, Mr. Kandkur took up development work in return. “I am confident that this time too you will bless me to serve you for another period as my father has given up the constituency for me because of his age factor,” Mr. Sharanagowda Kandkur said.

It may be recalled that Mr. Sharanagowda Kandkur carried out a padayatra before the last Assembly election and sought votes for his father Mr. Naganagowda Kandkur.

