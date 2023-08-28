No one can prevent Bidar from developing, says Eshwar Khandre

August 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Obliquely referring to the criticisms of BJP leader Bhagwanth Khuba, the Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment and Bidar in charge, said that no one could prevent the development of Bidar district.

“The Congress government in the State completed 100 days in the State. I completed 91 days as a Minister in the Council of Ministers. I have not taken off for a single day in these days. Attempts are on to prevent development works with false allegations. But people know what we have done for them. They would give a befitting answer to those who have done nothing for the last four years,” Mr. Khandre said after inaugurating Janaspandana, a public grievance redressal programme, at Dr. Channabasava Pattadevaru Rangamandir in Bidar on Monday.

“We have organised this Janaspandana to listen to the grievances of people irrespective of their political affiliations. As I can see, people have not attended this programme in a large number. It means that people don’t have many problems owing to the good work that Bidar district administration is doing,” Mr. Khandre said.

He added that the Bidar administration had opened 40 counters, one each for each department, and some of the applications were disposed off on the spot and others would be done after verification.

“Officials from the top to bottom have to work hard to establish a good name for the government. Ours is a pro-people government that would formulate policies and programmes for the welfare and development of the people. We must understand that it is the bureaucracy from the top to bottom that has to translate these programmes into reality. If the bureaucratic apparatus works efficiently, without corruption and nepotism, the government’s programmes would reach the intended beneficiaries,” Mr. Khandre said appealing to the officers to work hard with time sense and without overbearing pride in the redress of people’s woes.

“The officers should not make inordinate delays in redressing people’s problems. They should not show any pride or superiority in people who come to them with their problems. They should show concern about the people’s problems. They should not force the people to go to the district in-charge Minister or Chief Minister seeking redressal of their problem that could be redressed at the local level officers. You [officers] cannot inordinately postpone the redressal of people’s problems on any pretext. Our government would never interfere in your affairs in the redressal of people’s problems,” he said.

Mr. Khandre said that the Congress government has completed 100 days and it is seriously implementing all the guarantees that Congress had given during its campaign for 2023 Assembly Elections.

“Of the five guarantees, we have implemented three – Gruha Jyothi, Shakthi and Anna Bhagya. The Gruha Lakshmi, a scheme for paying ₹2,000 a month to the female head of the family, would be launched on August 30 at a massive public programme in Mysuru. The Yuva Nidhi, a scheme for paying unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 for degree holders and ₹1,500 for diploma holders for a period of six months after completing their degrees, would be launched within six months,” Mr. Khandre said.

Pointing to the job fair organised at Bhalki in Bidar district where around 8,000 job aspirants participated, Mr. Khandre said that as many as 3,277 candidates had got job offer letters from different companies and around 2,000 of them would get permanent jobs.

The Minister also said that around 3.5 crore saplings were planted across the State, including 11.5 lakh in Bidar district, to increase the green cover in the State.

Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shilpa M, Deputy Conservator of Forests Vanathi M.M., Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna S.L, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivakumar Shilavanth and other senior officers were present.