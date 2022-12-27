ADVERTISEMENT

No Omicron sub-variant found in 650 samples  

December 27, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

While no COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since the launch of a fever clinic at K.R. Hospital amidst the fresh scare, the Genome Sequencing Lab has not found the new sub-variant of Omicron in the samples that were sent to it for sequencing since the launch of the lab.

Out of 650 positive samples that were sent to the lab for genome sequencing, none of them found to have BF7 variant, which is reported to be highly transmissible and is said to have triggered a huge spike in China.

“It’s been over nine months since the lab came into existence. Whatever samples the lab tested so far, none showed that particular sub-variant. All genome sequencing reports were sent to Delhi as per the directions,” said MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US