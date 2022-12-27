No Omicron sub-variant found in 650 samples  

December 27, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

While no COVID-19 positive cases have been reported since the launch of a fever clinic at K.R. Hospital amidst the fresh scare, the Genome Sequencing Lab has not found the new sub-variant of Omicron in the samples that were sent to it for sequencing since the launch of the lab.

Out of 650 positive samples that were sent to the lab for genome sequencing, none of them found to have BF7 variant, which is reported to be highly transmissible and is said to have triggered a huge spike in China.

“It’s been over nine months since the lab came into existence. Whatever samples the lab tested so far, none showed that particular sub-variant. All genome sequencing reports were sent to Delhi as per the directions,” said MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayini.