No Omicron case detected in State

28 November 2021 02:01 IST

Following panic over reports of two South African nationals testing positive for COVID-19 at Bengaluru airport, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said there is no need to panic as no case of ‘Omicron’ has been detected in Karnataka.

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) said the two travellers from South Africa had arrived two weeks ago. “One of them landed on November 11 and another on November 20. The genome sequencing of their samples has shown that were infected with the Delta variant. There is no need to panic,” he said.

The two travellers are among 94 who arrived in the city from South Africa between November 1 and November 26.

