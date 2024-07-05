No officials at Janata Darshan: HDK hits out at Cong. govt.

A large number of people thronged Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya on Friday to submit their petitions to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy at his maiden Janata Darshan.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who reached Mandya from Mysuru after offering a puja atop Chamundi Hills here, was greeted by hundreds of people who had thronged the venue to meet the Minister and submit their grievances.

Mr. Kumaraswamy received the petitions till evening and was seen patiently listening to the people’s problems. He was supported by the former JD(S) MLAs from Mandya.

Officials skip programme

Earlier, before the start of the Janata Darshan, Mr. Kumaraswamy, in his address, lashed out at the Congress government for stopping officials from attending his Janata Darshan. “This displays the vendetta politics of the Congress government,” he alleged.

He added, “A Cabinet meeting was convened on Wednesday just to discuss my Janata Darshan and to decide on directing the officials in Mandya not to attend my programme. The government can keep the officials away from me but not the people of the State and Mandya.”

Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know why the State government officials attended the Janaspandana programme convened by the former Bengaluru Rural MP (D.K. Suresh) a few months before the Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Minister said the Congress government cannot stop his Janata Darshan programme today and in future too as the people of Mandya are with him. “Moreover, this was not my family programme. Being the MP and the Minister in the Union Cabinet, I had convened the programme to address the public grievances,” he argued.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he is not blaming the officials for skipping his programme since they had to listen to the government’s direction. “I think the people will understand the developments,” he said while asking the former JD(S) MLAs of Mandya to occupy the seats on the dais since it was not an official programme as per the government.

The former MLAs can get to know the problems in their taluks and address them at their level, he suggested.

Persons with disabilities also petitioned the Union Minister and sought his intervention in getting their problems resolved. The problems pertained to the revenue department, health, police, and various other departments. But there were no officials to forward the complaints.

At the counters that were set up for registering the complaints, a large number of people registered their names and their grievances before the start of the programme.

Grand vision

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he has a grand vision for Mandya and his top priority being the Union Minister is to provide jobs to the youth. “The NDA government is just a few days old. Nothing can happen overnight. I will do my best as I am indebted to the people of Mandya. You reposed faith in me and voted me into power. You have given strength to me by voting for me. I will fulfil your aspirations,” he said.

Former MLAs C.S. Puttaraju, Ravindra Srikantaiah, D.C. Thammanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and others were present

Earlier, Mr. Kumaraswamy visited the site where farmers and others are staging a protest opposing trial blasts near the KRS dam. “I am with the farmers on the issue,” he said.”

