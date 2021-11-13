No official decision yet on renaming Unkal lake

HUBBALLI

13 November 2021 05:56 IST

It is likely to come after model code of conduct ends

While a group of residents from Unkal and members of various organisations held a programme to rename the historical Unkal Lake as Channabasava Sagar, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has clarified that no official decision has been taken yet on the issue because of the model code of conduct in force.

It might be recalled that on last Sunday, members of Lingayat community, residents of Unkal village and members of various organisations held a programme to rename the Unkal Lake and unveiled the name board of Channabasava Sagar.

Sri Channabasavanand Swami, who initiated and coordinated the event along with members of various organisations, had told during the meeting that the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, had directed the Municipal Corporation to take decision on the earlier resolution of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Council regarding renaming Unkal Lake. And they were expecting that it would take official decision keeping in mind the historical relevance of renaming the lake after twelfth century Sharana Channabasavanna, he had said.

Advertising

Advertising

In its order the High Court had directed the respondent (Municipal Corporation) to consider the representation of the petitioners on renaming the Unkal Lake as per an earlier resolution (No. 569) of January 16, 2003 in accordance with the law within a period of three months on receipt of the order.

When contacted, Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal told The Hindu that as the model poll code of conduct was in force, they had not taken any decision on the issue. Once the poll code ended, it would be taken up for discussion and appropriate steps would be taken in accordance with law, he said.

As per the procedure, any resolution on such matters would have to be forwarded to the state government for approval and implementation can be done only after requisite approval. Meanwhile the petitioners in the case said they would wait for appropriate steps by the municipal authorities and hoped that they would honour the earlier decision of the municipal council, which was taken to honour the sentiments of the people.

As per historical references Channabasavanna, leading a large group of 12th century Sharanas (followers of Basaveshwara), sojourned at Unkal Lake before proceeding to Ulavi in Uttara Kannada district.