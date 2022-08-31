No. of suicides rose during pandemic

While most categories of crime saw a dip during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the only category to see a steady rise was the number of suicides. Both the State and Bengaluru saw the number of suicides in 2021 higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 released on Monday.

The number of suicides in 2021 rose by 6.5% in the State compared to 2020, during which it rose by 8.6% compared to 2019. This is in line with the national trend; suicides rose by 7.2% in 2021 compared to 2020, which had seen a sharp rise of 10% compared to 2019.

Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, said the pandemic brought up psychological stress issues in both the general and special needs population. “The pandemic brought out several issues --- it increased loneliness, there were financial difficulties, loss of education and professional opportunities, loss of loved ones --- all of which increased helplessness leading to rise in suicidal tendencies during the pandemic,” she said.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)