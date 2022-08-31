No. of suicides rose during pandemic

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 31, 2022 08:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

While most categories of crime saw a dip during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the only category to see a steady rise was the number of suicides. Both the State and Bengaluru saw the number of suicides in 2021 higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 released on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of suicides in 2021 rose by 6.5% in the State compared to 2020, during which it rose by 8.6% compared to 2019. This is in line with the national trend; suicides rose by 7.2% in 2021 compared to 2020, which had seen a sharp rise of 10% compared to 2019.

Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, said the pandemic brought up psychological stress issues in both the general and special needs population. “The pandemic brought out several issues --- it increased loneliness, there were financial difficulties, loss of education and professional opportunities, loss of loved ones --- all of which increased helplessness leading to rise in suicidal tendencies during the pandemic,” she said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
suicide
Karnataka

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app