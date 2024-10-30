No notice issued by Wakf Board to farmers in Yadgir district, says DC

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela clarified that no notices have been issued by the Wakf Board to farmers in the district.

In a release on Tuesday, Dr. Susheela said that except for two cases, which are pending before the court seeking compensation after lands were acquired for the Gadag Wadi new railway line and the Wakf name was mentioned in the land records, no such cases of harm to farmers were found.

The district has a total of 1,426 properties belonging to the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development departments. Of the 1,426 properties, 549 belong to the Revenue Department, and of these the Wakf Board name was mentioned in land records in 324 properties. But khatas were not changed.

As many as 713 properties belong to Panchayat Raj, of which the khatas of 335 properties have been transferred to Wakf Board. And khatas of 114 properties, out of 164 of urban development, have been changed to Wakf Board. However, it will not affect the ownership of the property, as column 11 in RTC will show the rights and debts.

Dr. Susheela further said that the ownership of the properties belonging to the Revenue Department will not get affected, as the Wakf Board name only was mentioned in column number 11 in the RTC. She also said that the action to mention the Wakf Board name in column number 11 in RTC was according to rules, and it was not done in a hurry.

