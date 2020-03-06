No new projects for DK in Budget, says Cong.

The State government has not announced any new projects for Dakshina Kannada in the Budget. It was not a useful Budget, K. Harish Kumar, president, Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC, said.

He said the government had not announced funds for the Paschima Vahini Project. The old schemes have been continued. The development projects in the State have come to a standstill due to financial crunch, he said.

Abdul Ravoof, Leader of the Opposition Congress in Mangaluru City Corporation council, said no special funds have been allotted to Mangaluru City Corporation. The Budget has been presented for the sake of presenting it.

The 3% increase on the VAT on petrol and diesel will not only increase oil prices but other prices also as the transportation cost will be up, he said.

Ilyas Mohammed Thumbe, State president, SDPI, said the Budget had ignored youth who needed employment opportunities. It was not development oriented, he said.

BJP welcomes Budget

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, said enough grants had been reserved for fisheries and port sectors in the coastal belt. D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, termed it as “people’s Budget”.

It has laid stress on almost all sectors particularly for the welfare of women, labourers, farmers, fishermen, he said.