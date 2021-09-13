No new COVID-19 cases in three taluks in Mysuru

Cases fall below 50; no new deaths

The daily COVID-19 count fell below 50 in Mysuru for the first time after a long gap on Monday as 39 people tested positive for the infection. Also, no deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. Three taluks reported zero cases.

The active cases’ tally also dropped as the number stood at 737 on Monday. The number of tests done on the day was 4,668.

Till date, Mysuru has reported 1,76,912 cases with 1,73,800 patients discharged. Three patients were discharged on Monday. The test positivity rate stands was 0.84%.

Among the new cases reported, five are between 11 and 17 years old.

Of the 39 cases, 31 are from Mysuru city and the rest from K.R. Nagar, Mysuru taluk and Hunsur. Nanjangud, Periyapatna, and H.D. Kote reported zero COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The highest number of active cases are in Mysuru with 492 patients, followed by Hunsur with 54 cases, 49 in K.R. Nagar, 47 in Periyapatna, 36 in Mysuru taluk, 30 in Nanjangud, 23 in H.D. Kote, and six in T. Narsipur.