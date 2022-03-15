No new COVID-19 case reported in Mysuru

Active cases down to 38

Active cases down to 38

No new COVID-19 cases was reported from anywhere in Mysuru district on Tuesday.

Health authorities said that this was for the first time in almost two years that not a single new case has been reported from the district. The district health officer K.S.Prasad said as many as 1,149 tests were conducted and not a single sample tested positive.

But Mysuru is not the first district to have zero new cases and there are other districts too which had reported a break. As on Tuesday, there were 38 active cases in Mysuru district of whom 37 are in home isolation.

In all, there are 11 active cases in Mysuru city followed by 7 in H.D. Kote, 6 in Periyapatna, 4 each in Mysru taluk and Sargur, 2 each in Hunsur and K.R.Nagar and 1 each in T.Narsipur and Saligrama.

However, there was one COVID-19 death in the district on Tuesday and the cumulative deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic stands at 2558. The cumulative COVID-19 cases recorded in the district is 2,29,416 of whom 2,26,820 have been discharged, according to the authorities.

But the authorities pointed out that even after the first COVID-19 case was reported in 2020, there were days when there were no new cases. However, there has not been a break ever since the cases began to rise though there were occasions after the first and the second wave when the number of active cases was in single digit.