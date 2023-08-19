No new BPL and APL cards till pending applications are disposed of, says Minister

August 19, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - BENGALURU

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa on Friday said his department would neither issue new ration cards nor receive new applications till the disposal of three lakh pending applications.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru after reviewing the progress of the department’s works, the Minister also said new cards could not be issued till the issue of providing an additional 5 kg rice per person under the Anna Bhagya scheme was resolved.

On ragi and jowar

He made it clear that the government was committed to providing a total of 10 kg foodgrains per person under the Anna Bhagya scheme. Officials concerned had been instructed to take up storage of ragi and jowar for distribution along with rice, he said. However, before taking up the distribution of millets, the officials had been told to collect information on how many families may need them, he said.

Pointing out that the Food and Civil Supplies Department had more than 3,500 vacancies, the Minister said he had directed the Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to initiate measures to fill 2,181 posts among them.

It had been decided to set up separate offices of the Food Department in all the taluk centres and to recruit assistant directors and other staff as part of efforts to strengthen the department, the Minister said.

Food Department authorities had been instructed to recruit data entry operators in addition to ensuring transparency in the procurement of crops under the MSP and maintaining quality in the distribution of foodgrains under the public distribution system, Mr. Muniyappa said.

The Minister said ₹170 per person would be transferred to the bank accounts of the Anna Bhagya beneficiaries as an alternative to additional 5 kg rice, on August 25 and 26.

