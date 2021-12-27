‘No need to panic over Omicron’

Hassan

27 December 2021 18:40 IST

BJP national general secretary C.T.Ravi has expressed disappointment over the imposition of night curfew in the State. Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, he said, “I am not a scientist. But, scientists have said there is no need to panic about Omicron. However, I do not wish to comment on the decision of our government.”

“Public life is returning to normalcy. People should not be kept in panic. However, one has to be careful”, he added.

