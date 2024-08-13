No need to panic on KRS safety: Agriculture Minister

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday said the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district is safe and there is no need to panic on its safety.

The Minister made this statement in the wake of the washing away of one of the crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam in Vijayanagar district, causing great concern among farmers.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister for Agriculture, said during the KDP meeting in Mandya that the dam is safe. He said the process of releasing water from the dam into 948 lakes in the district has begun and added that there was no problem with regard to the water for crops this year in view of good rains. Due to some technical reasons, water was reaching late to some areas. The reason for this has to be communicated to farmers otherwise they would raise concerns, the Minister told the officials.

Even the lakes in Maddur and Malavalli taluks would be filled up on priority, he said, adding that the elected representatives need to be informed when water is released for filling the lakes.

In the case of farmer suicides, the officials must take up cases and ensure that the relief reaches their families even though they do not seek compensation. The deceased farmers’ families should not be troubled for getting the compensation, he ordered.

MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy said illegal resorts were coming up around the KRS and steps need to be taken. The complaints of release of contaminated water to drinking water sources by the industries need to be looked into as it was causing health hazards.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara said a nodal officer was being appointed to 8-10 schools each in a bid to improve results in next year’s SSLC examination. He said PHCs were getting ECG machines under the CSR funds. The initiative has received a good response and 11 more PHCs will soon get the machines. So far, 6,000 people have got their ECGs done at the PHCs, he added.