GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No need to panic on KRS safety: Agriculture Minister

Updated - August 13, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy at the KDP meeting in Mandya on Tuesday.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy at the KDP meeting in Mandya on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday said the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district is safe and there is no need to panic on its safety.

The Minister made this statement in the wake of the washing away of one of the crest gates of the Tungabhadra dam in Vijayanagar district, causing great concern among farmers.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister for Agriculture, said during the KDP meeting in Mandya that the dam is safe. He said the process of releasing water from the dam into 948 lakes in the district has begun and added that there was no problem with regard to the water for crops this year in view of good rains. Due to some technical reasons, water was reaching late to some areas. The reason for this has to be communicated to farmers otherwise they would raise concerns, the Minister told the officials.

Even the lakes in Maddur and Malavalli taluks would be filled up on priority, he said, adding that the elected representatives need to be informed when water is released for filling the lakes.

In the case of farmer suicides, the officials must take up cases and ensure that the relief reaches their families even though they do not seek compensation. The deceased farmers’ families should not be troubled for getting the compensation, he ordered.

MLA P.M. Narendra Swamy said illegal resorts were coming up around the KRS and steps need to be taken. The complaints of release of contaminated water to drinking water sources by the industries need to be looked into as it was causing health hazards.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara said a nodal officer was being appointed to 8-10 schools each in a bid to improve results in next year’s SSLC examination. He said PHCs were getting ECG machines under the CSR funds. The initiative has received a good response and 11 more PHCs will soon get the machines. So far, 6,000 people have got their ECGs done at the PHCs, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.