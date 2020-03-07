No need to panic about COVID-19, says Hassan DC

Hassan

07 March 2020 00:21 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said there was no need to panic over COVID-19. The Hassan district administration has taken all necessary measures to control spread of the infection, he said at a press conference here on Friday.

An inter-department coordination committee has been constituted to take steps to prevent the spread of the viral infection. A helpline has been opened to spread awareness about COVID-19. The public can call 08172-246575 to share information with the district administration. The district administration has instructed the agencies concerned to keep public places, including bus stands and railway stations, clean. An awareness campaign was conducted in schools and a separate ward with 10 beds has been opened at HIMS. Similar arrangements have been made in all taluk hospitals, Mr. Girish said.

Screening visitors

Foreigners visiting tourist places and hotels in the district have to undergo a health check-up. Health staff have been posted at tourist centres such as Belur, Halebid and Shravanabelagola to check tourists with the help of infra-red thermometers, the DC said.

Mr. Girish also said that based on inputs from the State Vigilance Committee, the district administration was keeping the track of four people who came to Hassan from different countries. “A person who returned from France on February 23 had fever. His saliva was sent for a laboratory test. So far, no positive cases have been confirmed. There is no need to panic,” he said.