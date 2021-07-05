‘No need to continue services of retired officials when youth need jobs’

Shivamogga Corporation member H.C. Yogesh has opposed continuing the services of retired officials in the Shivamogga Smart City Ltd. on a contract basis. The retired officials continued to get higher pay, besides the pension, while many youths suffer without jobs, he said at a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Mr. Yogesh said the Shivamogga Smart City Ltd. has decided to continue the services of Vijay Kumar, executive engineer and Thimmappa, audit officer. Both would retire on July 31. After they retired they would continue to get a pension, besides the salary. Vijay Kumar would be getting a salary of ₹70,000 and a pension of ₹60,000. His total pay would be ₹1.3 lakh, which would be more than his current pay of ₹1.03 lakh. Similarly, Thimmappa, who had been getting a salary of ₹72,000 a month now, would be getting a pay of ₹51,000, besides a pension of ₹40,000. Another employee Rathnakar, AGM (Admin), who had been continuing in the service for two years after the retirement, was getting a pay of ₹50,000 and a pension of ₹30,000, he said.

Mr. Yogesh wanted to know the logic behind continuing the services of retired people, when lakhs of youth had been suffering without jobs. The retired had been getting pension. “PM Modi assured 2 crore jobs a year. But, the promise has not been fulfilled. The directors of Smart City Ltd., appointed by the BJP, have ignored the demands of youth,” he said.