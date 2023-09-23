HamberMenu
No need for three Dy.CMs, says Minister Shivanand Patil

He added that the statement of Minister K.N. Rajanna was his personal opinion

September 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Shivanand Patil

Shivanand Patil | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shivanand Patil has said that there was no need for three Deputy Chief Ministers for the state as both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were efficient to handle the State government.

Speaking to presspersons in Vijayapura on Saturday, he said that there was no need for appointing new Dy.CMs for the State.

On the demand for new Dy.CMs for providing social justice, the Minister sought to know, whether social justice would not be served if they were not appointed. He said that there was no such tradition in Karnataka earlier and it increased only after BJP came to power in the State.

The Minister said that he had not come across any such development on the issue and even if there was any such demand, then it would be decided by the party high command. He added that the statement of Minister K.N. Rajanna was his personal opinion.

Regarding repealing the amendments to the APMC act made during the previous BJP regime, the Minister said that already the process of reintroducing the earlier APMC Act had been initiated. And after the report by the Select Committee, the old Act would be reimplemented, he said.

He categorically denied the allegation that the government was facing shortage of funds because of guarantee schemes and said that as per the government’s announcement on spending ₹2 lakh crores for irrigation projects, all the irrigation projects were under way. He also said that the new government was formed just three months ago and there was still four more years to complete all the projects.

