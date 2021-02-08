‘No need for hesitation’

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish gave a call to the health workers and other frontline workers of other departments to take the vaccine for COVID-19 without any hesitation. He spoke after inaugurating the second phase of vaccination drive at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan on Monday.

The officer said he had already taken the vaccine and he did not suffer any side-effects. There was no need to worry. The municipal workers, gram panchayat employees and other workers would be taking the vaccine in the second phase, he said.

The district administration has identified 2,596 people to be vaccinated in the next three days in 23 booths. HIMS Director B.C.Ravi Kumar, District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, Medical Superintendent Krishnamurthy and others were present.