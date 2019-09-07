‘No need for discussion on reservation’

Condemning a recent statement of RSS president Mohan Bhagwat for seeking a discussion over reservation between those who want it and those who oppose it, Dalit Sangharsh Samiti State convener D.G. Sagar has said that there is no need for any such discussion.

Addressing presspersons on Friday, he said that such statements of Mr. Bhagwat are unnecessary and only leads to confusion in the society.

“The matter is very clear. Reservation will remain in the country till caste discrimination exists in the society. Till then, they will not be any change and we will not let any change in reservation for oppressed class,” he asserted.

He urged Mr. Bhagwat not to give any such statements in the future regarding reservation which could create any rift in the society.

Taking exception to the vandalising of Ambedkar statue recently in Nagapattanam district in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Sagar said that the incident must be condemned.

“The incident has not only hurt the sentiments of Dalits across the country, but also those who believe in the idea of equality proposed by Dr. Ambedkar through his life and in the Constitution,” he said.

He demanded that the Union government bring in a stringent law to punish such people.

On the occasion, he informed that the DSS will hold a three-day convention at Almatti in Basavanabagewadi taluk from September 13 to discuss various issues pertaining to Dalits, democracy, and the Constitution.

He said that eminent writers and thinkers, including K.S. Bhagavan and H.M. Rangaswamy, will be attending the event.