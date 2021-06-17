Karnataka

No need for change of leadership in Karnataka: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi with K.S. Eshwarappa.   | Photo Credit: P_K_BADIGER

“We will see a new (CM B S) Yediyurappa from tomorrow,” announced Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and former minister, in Gokak on Thursday.

He said, “There is no need for a change in leadership in Karnataka. From tomorrow, we will have a new Mr Yediyurappa. He will not only complete his term, but also lead the party in the next elections.”

He said he had always been a supporter of Mr. Yediyurappa and will remain so.

Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he does not believe that K.S. Eshwarappa had insulted the 17 legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting other parties. “Mr. Eshwarappa is a leader with an open heart. He will never insult us. Several times, he has told me that because of us, he and his cabinet colleagues are enjoying power. I am sure the media has twisted his statements,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 2:39:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/no-need-for-change-of-leadership-in-karnataka-ramesh-jarkiholi/article34838734.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY