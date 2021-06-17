No need for change of leadership in Karnataka: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Minister refuses to believe that K.S. Eshwarappa insulted legislators who quit other parties to join BJP

“We will see a new (CM B S) Yediyurappa from tomorrow,” announced Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and former minister, in Gokak on Thursday.

He said, “There is no need for a change in leadership in Karnataka. From tomorrow, we will have a new Mr Yediyurappa. He will not only complete his term, but also lead the party in the next elections.”

He said he had always been a supporter of Mr. Yediyurappa and will remain so.

Ramesh Jarkiholi said that he does not believe that K.S. Eshwarappa had insulted the 17 legislators who had joined the BJP after quitting other parties. “Mr. Eshwarappa is a leader with an open heart. He will never insult us. Several times, he has told me that because of us, he and his cabinet colleagues are enjoying power. I am sure the media has twisted his statements,” he said.