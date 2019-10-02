No more plastic water bottles on KSRTC premier buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided not to provide single-use plastic water bottles to passengers travelling in its premier services. This decision was taken by the corporation on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

Managing Director of KSRTC Shivayogi C. Kalasad said plastic water bottles will be off their services from October 3. Every year, the corporation procured 1.2 crore water bottles (single-use plastic) and provided them to the passengers. At present, KSRTC operates 450 premier services that include long-distance inter-State buses, Fly Bus to Kempegowda International Airport, and others.

Mr. Kalasad has advised passengers travelling in these services to bring their own water bottles.

The KSRTC is also holding a selfie contest to encourage people to bring their own water bottles. The contest will be held in three categories (children, middle aged, and senior citizens). The winners will be awarded with free travel in premier services on an identified route. It has also decided to establish a task force for effective disposal of waste generated at stalls at bus stations, canteens, and other places of the corporation.

Taking cue from South Western Railway (SWR), the corporation has installed a sanitary napkin incinerator and napkin vending machine at the Kempegowda bus station in Majestic.

Community fridge

To mark Gandhi Jayanti, SWR in association with Feeding India NGO, installed a community fridge at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna city railway station.

There is a plan to install 50 fridges at major railway stations in the city. A release from SWR stated that anyone can keep excess food in the fridge and people in need of it can take it. The move will benefit migrant labourers, daily wage workers, and poor people.

Divisional Railway Manager Ajay Kumar Singh said that installation of a fridge will help in reducing wastage of food at the station.