No more personality tests for certain Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ posts

The State government on Monday decided to do away with the interview or personality test for certain Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts.

This decision will ease the recruitment of people to certain professional posts in Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories, which include medical and engineering professionals. Till now, people who appeared for the written test had to face an interview before selection.

Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that this leeway would not be given to other posts. According to him, the government felt that after the written test, professionals need not be interviewed as professional skills would be tested in written examinations.

He also pointed out that the recruitment to Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts will continue to be based on written tests only.

Night shifts

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also decided to bring amendment to Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to allow women to work in night shifts. The government has put the onus on the employer to provide safety to women and according to the new amendment, a written consent of women who will be hired for work is mandatory. The employer has also been mandated to hire adequate number of security guards to ensure safety of women.

Other Cabinet decisions

Among other Cabinet decisions taken on Monday include enhancing the income limit of beneficiaries of multi-storey housing scheme in Bengaluru. The Cabinet decided to raise the annual income limit from ₹87,500 to ₹3 lakh that will benefit more people wanting to buy the house.

The government also decided to reduce the height of the the proposed housing complex to Ground + 3 as the government found that maintenance issues over the years will crop up. Though more land is now required because the height of the complex is reduced, government has still decided to go ahead with the tweaked rule, he noted.

Stating that the two changes in the housing scheme will not be applicable to the existing projects, he said that 28,754 houses are currently under construction.

Rule changed

In another decision, the Cabinet will change the rule that mandated a Minister to become the head of Kalyana Karnataka Board.

Under the changed provision, even an MLA or MLC can be appointed as the head of the board.