No more night curfew in Karnataka from January 31

Schools, colleges in Bengaluru to re-open on January 31

In a major relief to business establishments, the Karnataka Government decided to lift night curfew from Monday January 31. It also decided to re-open schools and colleges in Bengaluru Urban district on Monday January 31.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired an hour-long high-level meeting with health experts, ministers and senior officials during which the decision to lift night curfew was taken based on suggestions by experts.

The government has removed the restriction of 50% occupancy imposed on hotels, pubs, bars, restaurants and malls. They can operate with full capacity.

It allowed conduct of marriages and increased the permitted number of guests from 200 to 300 in open spaces, and 100 to 200 people in closed spaces.

However, cinemas and multiplexes would operate at 50% capacity, Revenue Minister R. Ashok told mediapersons after the meeting.

The meeting took stock of prevailing positivity rates in neighbouring States of Kerala and Maharashtra, and decided to strictly impose restrictions to control the spread of the pandemic, the Minister said. All passengers, particularly students, arriving in Karnataka should produce COVID-19 negative reports.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said if positive cases were reported in classes, only those classes would remain closed, and not the entire school. The deputy commissioners of respective districts have been empowered to take decisions on closure of schools, he said.