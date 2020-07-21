No more lockdown; focus will be on revival of economy: Chief Minister

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

After several rounds of meetings with officials and consultations with experts over the last few days, the Karnataka government on Tuesday categorically ruled out extending lockdown anywhere the State, including in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, and decided that focus would instead be on the revival of the economy.

All business activities that were allowed prior to the imposition of the week-long lockdown on July 15 will become operational from Wednesday again.

In his 20-minute address to the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made it clear that the lockdown was “not a solution” for containing COVID-19. He stressed that people have to wear masks and maintain social distance at all times to control the spread of the virus. The police would take strict action against those who are found without wearing masks, he warned.

The Chief Minister’s clarification comes amid speculation that the lockdown might be extended. “I would like to clarify that there is no lockdown in Bengaluru and in Karnataka from tomorrow... People need to get back to work. The economy is also very vital. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining a stable economy,” he said.

Noting that the number of COVID-19 cases spread largely owing to arrival of people from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which had recorded a high number of cases, Mr. Yediyurappa said restrictions would be imposed to control movement of people in containment zones in urban areas.

5-T strategy

Highlighting the efforts made by the government to contain the virus, Mr. Yediyurappa said experts had suggested a “5-T strategy” of testing, tracing, tracking, treatment, and technology. He said for every positive patient, 47 contacts were traced in the State.

A total of 11,230 beds have been made available for patients, which include 741 beds in government hospitals, 819 beds in private medical colleges, 4,836 beds in private hospitals, and 2,624 in COVID Care Centres. A centralised monitoring system had been established for allocation of beds, he said.

The Chief Minister said results of the samples collected would be made available within 24 hours.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to people not to panic and take any extreme steps. More than 98% of COVID-19 patients had recovered and were leading normal life, he added.

To Opposition

On Opposition Congress leaders’ allegations of misuse of funds by the government in the procurement of equipment to control COVID-19, Mr. Yediyurappa insisted that “not a single rupee” had been misused. “We will provide all information on procurement of COVID-19 equipment to Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar. But you should not level baseless allegations during the battle against COVID-19,” the Chief Minister said.

On the allegations of Mr. Shivakumar, KPCC president, that the government would re-use beds purchased for COVID-19 patients in hostels, Mr. Yediyurappa said all beds would be burnt and only cots would be reused in primary health centres.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been told to purchase all beds which would cost ₹7.25 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens aged above 55 and children to remain indoors to prevent infection. He recalled the role of NGOs in the supply of rations and food during the lockdown.