No more cash transactions at Sub-Registrar offices

Bengaluru

05 June 2021 23:36 IST

Citing instances of government money getting transferred to private accounts and used for illegal and hawala transactions, the State government has banned acceptance of cash and demand drafts at Sub-Registrar offices.

A recent circular states that all transactions should be done through banks or using digital payment modes. The circular further states that only after the Sub-Registrars verify payment of money, registrations should be done. The circular issued by the Under Secretary of the Revenue Department (Stamps and Registration) warns of disciplinary action against officials who accept cash.

