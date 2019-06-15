No ministerial berth to Farooq for now

The Janata Dal (Secular) has given up one vacant post in the Cabinet under its quota to accommodate Independent MLA for Mulbagal H. Nagesh and kept the remaining one vacant, as suggested by legislators in the recent JD(S) Legislature Party meeting.

There was speculation over the possible inclusion of party’s senior leader and MLC B.M. Farooq, who met Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday. However, it is learnt that Mr. Kumaraswamy explained his predicament to Mr. Farooq and convinced him of the need to keep one berth vacant for now.

He is learnt to have assured Mr. Farooq of considering his candidature in the next expansion.

Meanwhile, speaking in Kolar, Minister for Minor Irrigation C.S. Puttaraju hinted that the party might seek the resignation of two Ministers to accommodate people from a spectrum of communities in the Cabinet under the JD(S) quota.

Senior leaders, including party’s State president A.H. Vishwanath, had earlier suggested induction of a minority community leader in the Cabinet. Senior leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti too had expressed readiness to join the Cabinet, if offered by the party.